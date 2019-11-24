Bereaved Families Protest Against EU: Your Money Is Murdering Our Children

and have rejected Esau. I have made his hills a desolation, his territory a home for beasts of the desert. Malachi 1:3 (The Israel Bible™)

A group of bereaved families staged a protest today (Sunday) against the European Union over its funding of Israeli NGOs that defend terrorists and their families in Israeli courts.

Families from the Choosing Life Forum of Bereaved Families gathered in Bnei Brak outside the Dan region police headquarters, where bereaved mother Merav Hajaj was summoned for interrogation for defacing the EU’s Ramat Gan office in September.

Hajaj, whose daughter Shir was murdered in a terrorist attack in 2017, spray-painted “EU GET OUT” on the office door, spilled red paint on the floor, and posted a sign reading “Stop paying the killers of our children.”

This was done in protest over the EU’s funding of the far-left Israeli NGO “HaMoked,” which provides legal defense to terrorists and their families, including the terrorist who murdered Shir Hajaj.

Following the attack that murdered Shir Hajaj and three others, “HaMoked” petitioned the Supreme Court against demolishing the terrorist’s home and against stripping citizenship from the terrorist’s family members who knew about the attack.

According to the Zionist watchdog Im Tirtzu who is accompanying the Choosing Life Forum, over the past five years the EU has provided 9,750,000 million NIS ($2.8 million) to “HaMoked” in both direct and indirect funding.

In addition, the EU has also provided 10,000,000 NIS ($2.88 million) to the NGOs “Adalah” and “The Association for Civil Rights in Israel,” which similarly defend terrorists in Israeli courts.

The protesters, who held signs reading “EU Shame On You!” and “The EU Pays Terrorists and Persecutes Bereaved Families,” comprised of a number of bereaved families including Boaz Kokia, father of Ron Kokia; Brenda Lemkus, mother of murdered Dalya Lemkus; Rafi Levengrond, father of Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel; Vladimir Lubarsky, father of Ronen Lubarsky, and Dan Landau, father-in-law of Elad Salomon.

Before entering the police headquarters, Merav Hajaj said that the EU needs to be the one called in for interrogation.

“The one who should be under interrogation is the EU, which funds the murder of Jews and funds the legal defense of terrorists who murdered our children,” said Hajaj.

“The hypocrisy of the EU knows no bounds,” continued Hajaj. “On the one hand, they encourage the murder of Jews and fund the defense of terrorists, including the terrorist who murdered my daughter, and on the other hand, they cry to the police when someone protests over their blood money.”

“It is an embarrassment that Israel allows this to occur,” added Hajaj.

Alon Schvartzer, Director of Policy for the Zionist watchdog Im Tirtzu, said that “it is an absurd situation in which the EU is allowed to fund radical NGOs that petition the courts on behalf of murderous terrorists.”

“The EU is trying to turn the victim into the assailant,” continued Schvartzer,” but we will not allow them to succeed in their perverted attempt to conceal the truth.”

“Im Tirtzu stands with the Hajaj family, and calls on our elected officials to move from words to actions and start combating these subversive actions by foreign governments that undermine Israeli sovereignty.”