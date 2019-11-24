Mosque Controlled by Waqf to Open in Jewish Quarter of Old City

In that day I will all but annihilate all the nations that came up against Yerushalayim. Zechariah 12:9 (The Israel Bible™)

The Muslim Waqf intends in about two weeks to open the Sidna Omar mosque, abandoned since the liberation of the Jewish Quarter in 1967. The Waqf, under Jordanian control, financed the renovation of the building, readied it for operation and even appointed an Imam.

So far there has been no public reference to the matter has been made by the police or by the Minister of Public Security in what appears to be a violation of the status quo between the Jewish and Muslim residents. The opening of the mosque is expected to significantly increase movement of residents from the eastern part of the city and Muslims in the streets of the Jewish neighborhood in the Old City. Residents of the Jewish Quarter were stunned by the move that was not coordinated with them and that landed on them by absolute surprise yesterday (Wednesday).

Additionally, member of the Jerusalem City Council Arye King went ont the attack on his Facebook page against the Prime Minister and accused him of caving in. “Yet again, the national rabbit, none other than the Prime Minister of Israel Binyamin Netanyahu, once again bows to the Waqf and the Jordanians?” wrote King.

“The mosque is next to the Ramban and Hurva synagogues, in the very heart of the Jewish Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem. It’s in the advanced stages of renovation for its reopening and the restoration of prayers there, for the first time since the liberation of Jerusalem from the Arab occupation”. King added: “You voted for Likud? You got the United Arab List.

“For the attention of Likud ministers and MKs, since the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Housing, the Ministry of Culture, all of them are in Likud’s hands. And those are the ministries who had a hand in the change of the status quo of the Jewish Quarter.”