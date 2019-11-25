“Hashem appeared to him by the terebinths of Mamre; he was sitting at the entrance of the tent as the day grew hot.” GENESIS 18:1 (The Israel Bible™)

Mamre was the name of Avraham’s ally (Genesis 14:13). Rashi explains that of his three allies, Mamre was the only one who supported the idea of circumcision, and it was for this reason that Hashem reveals himself to Avraham in his territory. This teaches us an important lesson: A person should choose to live in a place conducive to spiritual growth. Choosing to live in the Land of Israel means choosing an environment that can foster a person’s spiritual development and relationship with God.