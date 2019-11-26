Facebook Promises to Double Every Dollar Donated to Anti-Israel Organization UNRWA

Come then, put a curse upon this people for me, since they are too numerous for me; perhaps I can thus defeat them and drive them out of the land. Numbers 22:6 (The Israel Bible™)

On December 3, Facebook will be matching up to $7 million in eligible donations made on Facebook during GivingTuesday 2019. This means that any US-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit eligible to receive donations on Facebook can be matched. The anti-Israel UN organization – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) USA has latched onto the opportunity promoting it to their prospective donors.

As their Facebook page says: “#GivingTuesday is a little more than a week away, and Facebook is matching donations made to UNRWA USA up to $100,000 on 12/3″

UNRWA is notorious for promoting an anti-Israel curriculum in ‘Palestinian’ schools. As director of the Center for Near East Policy David Bedein puts it in a TOI blog:

UNRWA schoolbooks call for violence in the “the liberation of Palestine”, all of Palestine, leaving no place for any ” two state solution”. Newest UNRWA textbooks printed in 2017-18 openly state that the Jews who survive the liberation of Palestine would then be exterminated. UNRWA text books glorify Dalal El Mugrabi, who commanded an armed terror attack on a civilian bus on Israel’s Coastal Highway in 1978, resulting in the murder of 38 passengers, including 13 children. UNRWA school books venerate the massacre of the 11 Jewish sportsmen killed at the Munich Olympic Games in 1972. UNRWA educate descendants of Arab refugees from 1948 to believe that their only solution is a return to villages from 1948, by force of arms. The UNRWA textbook for Grade 9, Reading and Texts, asks students to “reconcile between the following poetical lines and the feelings they express”: “The morning of glory and red liberty watered by the martyrs’ blood… the hope for the Liberation of Palestine.”

Furthermore, UNRWA is also embroiled in a long list of scandals including sexual misconduct, nepotism, retaliation against whistleblowers and many expensive flights billed to the “cash-strapped” organization. The organization has also been accused of hiring members of Hamas.