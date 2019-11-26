Black African Becomes Orthodox Rabbi – Conversion to Judaism

The remarkable story of a black African from a royal lineage in Swaziland who was raised a Christian, converted to Judaism and became a Litvish Haredi Rabbi in Israel. It begins with Rabbi Natan Gamedze’s first visit home in 16 years and traces back his extraordinary spiritual journey from Swaziland to Israel. By following Rabbi Gamedze’s journey to Judaism, this story provides an extraordinary insight into orthodox Jewish thinking from a completely different background. Along the way it gently explores race issues, pre and post apartheid.