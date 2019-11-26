Christian Broadcaster Viral Video Calls Proceedings to Impeach Trump a “Jew Coup”

“Then, by order of the king, those men who had slandered Daniel were brought and, together with their children and wives, were thrown into the lions’ den. They had hardly reached the bottom of the den when the lions overpowered them and crushed all their bones.” Daniel 6:25 (The Israel Bible™)

A pastor with hundreds of thousands of viewers recently posted an anti-semitic tirade in which he blamed the Jews for the Democratic Party’s move to impeach President Trump, which he described as a “lynching”.

Posted on Friday, the video warned Christians that Jews intend to take over the U.S. and “kill millions of Christians.”

“That’s the way the Jews work, they are deceivers, they plot, they lie, they do whatever they have to do to accomplish their political agenda,” Rick Wiles said. “This ‘impeach Trump’ effort is a Jew coup and the American people better wake up to it really fast because this thing is moving now toward a vote in the House and then a trial in the Senate. We could have a trial before Christmas. This country could be in civil war at Christmastime. Members of the U.S. military are going to have to take a stand just like they did in the 1860s with the Civil War. They are going to have to decide: are you fighting for the North or the South?”

People are going to be forced, possibly by this Christmas, to take a stand because of this Jew coup in the United States.”

“This is a coup led by Jews to overthrow the constitutionally elected president of the United States and it’s beyond removing Donald Trump, it’s removing you and me. That’s what’s at the heart of it.”

“You have been taken over by a Jewish cabal,” Wiles continued. “The church of Jesus Christ, you’re next. Get it through your head! They’re coming for you. There will be a purge. That’s the next thing that happens when Jews take over a country, they kill millions of Christians.”

The video already has over 90,000 views on YouTube but is also posted on his site, TruNews, and Vimeo.

Wiles is a non-denominational senior pastor at Flowing Streams Church in Vero Beach, Florida. His website, TruNews, is known for promoting racist and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

In February, Wiles specifically attacked Breaking Israel News, referring to reporter, Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz as a “Kabbalist wizard.” He stated that Jews are using “witchcraft” to influence President Trump into building the Third Temple, which he called “the devil’s temple.” He also accused prominent evangelical leaders of accepting bribes from Jews to advance their agenda.

Wiles has accused pro-Israel Christians of being in a “marriage with Satan”, accusing John Hagee, Mike Evans, Pat Robertson, and Perry Stone, of the “sin of promoting Zionism.”

Christian author and president of the Jerusalem Connection Shelley Neese noted that Wiles frequently perpetuates what she classified as “classic antisemitism” but with a new twist.

“When he accuses the Jews of nefarious plans, he is including Christian Zionists in with the Jews,” Neese told Breaking Israel News. “This is the first time in history that Christians have been included in antisemitic attacks.”

Wiles supports Trump but has frequently criticized the president for being controlled by the “Jewish lobby,” which he also calls ‘the synagogue of Satan.” He accuses Trump of capitulating to threats on his life made by “the Jewish mafia.” He also blames Jews for pornography and, oddly enough, rap and hip hop, music genres not normally associated with Jewish artists.

Of course, he has spoken out against the president’s Jewish daughter, Ivanka, who he describes as a “Kabbalah practitioner.”

In a bizarre twist, Wiles rails against alleged Jewish plots to“destroy the Al-Aqsa Mosque [and wage] war against the Muslims at the Temple Mount.” He deems this to be evil since it will bring about the Third Temple, which he deems to be worse than the Muslim onslaught, which he also labels as a great evil threatening U.S. Christians.

This recent video is not the first time Wiles has warned of a genocide targeting Christians. Before the 2018 midterm elections, Wiles warned his viewers that if Democrats won the election they would slaughter “tens of thousands of Christians.” Despite the Democratic victory, the slaughter has not appeared.

Last summer, Wiles warned his followers that MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow was preparing to lead a bloody coup to overthrow the Trump administration in which the Trump family would be decapitated on the White House lawn. That bloody coup has also failed to materialize.

A fierce detractor of former President Barack Obama, who Wiles referred to as “Jihad Barry”, he warned that while in office, Obama would ‘kill millions of American resistors in a bloody cleansing” that would create an “army of zombie cannibals.”