Deposition Reveals: Jared Kushner a Qatari Agent after Selling ‘666’ Property

After it was revealed in a sworn deposition in a Florida court that Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is a Qatari Asset, it was also revealed that Jared Kushner extorted Qatar to bail him out of a debt-guzzling property the Jpost reported.

Dramatic testimony provided in the Florida courthouse named Ilhan Omar as a Qatari asset also implicated several other prominent Americans. Among them extreme-left political activist Linda Sarsour Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Kushner also serves as a senior advisor to the President.

The Post also revealed that Kushner is alleged to have taken money from Qatar. In August of 2018, when it was revealed that Kushner was due to pay $1.4 billion in mortgage payments on an aging New York skyscraper that he purchased over 11 years ago. Seemingly out of nowhere, Brookfield, a Canadian asset management company, bailed him out by agreeing to take a 99-year lease for the 666 Fifth Avenue property providing him almost a century’s worth of rent in advance.

At the time, the exchange came as a surprise to many. That’s because the Kushners’ previous partner said that 666 Fifth “would be worth a lot more if it was just dirt,” Additionally, his family spent two years unsuccessfully trying to recruit new partners or financing.

Even though they knew that it was a bad investment, Bender explained that Qatar leaned on Brookfield to purchase the property from Kushner, to clear him of his debts.

When asked if Kushner approached the government of Qatar to bail out the property, Bender replied:

“Correct. That’s what they told me. … And they did it. And Kushner is happy with them because, according to them, I don’t know Kushner personally, but the Qataris said Kushner told them: ‘Choose one of two. You pay what I tell you to pay, or I unleash my dogs.'”

When asked what he meant by the “dogs”, Bender replied: “Saudi Arabia and the UAE”.

The testimony seems to match a report by the Intercept which showed that Kushner made a direct pitch to Qatar’s minister of finance in April 2017 in an attempt to secure investment in the 666 Fifth Avenue property in New York City. After the deal failed, Kushner’s backed a blockade of Qatar. According to reports at the time, Kushner, undermined by then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s efforts to end to the diplomatic standoff.