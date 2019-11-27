Thanksgiving Takes on New Meaning

Every year, Americans look forward to Thanksgiving. This secular, national holiday, has found a way into many homes. It is a time of reflection, family, and togetherness. The holiday is celebrated differently by every individual, but shares a common thread when we look to how to be better lives unlike our own and make a difference. It is also a time that we remember those no longer with us and those who need an extra hand.

“At our home, and since we moved to Israel over four years ago, it is an important practice to share our blessings,” shared Mimi Rozmaryn, director of global development for Meir Panim of Meir Panim, to Breaking Israel News. “My children, husband and I use this time on Thanksgiving, generally practiced Friday night in Israel, to think about others and how to treat mankind.”

Every morning, Rozmaryn has an opportunity to bring light and help 1.8 million Israelis and of that, over 600,000 children that live below the poverty line. It is hard to understand such a large number in a country the size of New Jersey. This also brings much hope that change is possible in a more concentrated area. Walking from her office to 11 Hatzvi Street in Jerusalem, Meir Panim’s our restaurant style-soup kitchen, Rozmaryn battles the statistic and watches ways in which improvement becomes possible.

How can your Thanksgiving of 2019 take on new meaning?

Consider these top 5 questions from Meir Panim to engage conversation at your Thanksgiving dinner and discover ways in which you feel inspired to make measurable impact.

(1) What was the nicest thing you’ve done for someone you do not know?

(2) When did you last “pay it forward” and how did it make you feel?

(3) What are you thankful for today and what do you wish a friend to be thankful for?

(4) What’s your favorite way to give back and help others?

(5) What would you do if you won the lottery?

We hope to see you join and donate to Meir Panim’s network of social welfare programs in Israel. Please click here to make a difference today.



Written in cooperation with Meir Panim.