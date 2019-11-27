Another Source Confirms: Omar-Tlaib are Qatari Agents

“Wicked deeds are an abomination to kings, For the throne is established by righteousness.” Proverbs 16:12 (The Israel Bible™)

Mohamad Tawhidi, an Australian Shi’ite Muslim Iman of Iraqi origin and president of the Islamic Association of South Australia, posted a video in which he confirmed that Congressman Ilhan Omar, Congressman Rashida Tlaib, and political activist Linda Sarsour are agents of Qatar, one of the most active state sponsors of terrorism in the world.

The Omar-Qatar connection came out last week during the trial of Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad al-Thani in Florida. Al-Thani is the brother of a Qatari emir who is facing charges of ordering his American bodyguard to kill two people. He is also being charged with holding a U.S citizen hostage.

In his sworn deposition he states that the three Qatari officials told him that: “If it wasn’t for our cash, Ilhan Omar would be just another black Somali refugee in America collecting welfare and serving tables on weekends.”

Bender also added that the officials requested that he recruit U.S politicians as well as journalists as Qatari assets. Bender said that when he refused, the officials told him that several important people were already on the payroll. According to his testimony, US Congresswoman Omar was called the “jewel in the crown.”

Omar is also accused of passing information to Qatar. This information was then passed along to Iran. Bender added that Omar was also involved in recruiting other American politicians to work for Qatar.

Tawhidi released a video on Twitter in which he claimed to have knowledge that Bender’s claims against the three were accurate. He also claimed that a second source would come forward to confirm Bender’s accusations.

BREAKING: Ilhan Omar, Rashida Talib & Linda Sarsour are Deep State agents sent to Congress via Qatar!!! pic.twitter.com/z1cXJJgfxx — Deep State Exposed® (@DeepStateExpose) November 27, 2019

Tawhidi’s prediction came to be on Tuesday when Dr. Abdullah al-Saleh, a London-based Kuwaiti activist, tweeted his confirmation of Bender’s claim.

My name is Dr. Abdullah al-Saleh and I was the guest of the Qatari government and Prime Minister for 6 months. I learned of their operations in the West and can testify and confirm that everything Alan Bender said in his deposition regarding Rep. Ilhan Omar and Qatar is true. — Abdullah Al Saleh | عبدالله الصالح (@abdullahalsaleh) November 26, 2019

Dr. al-Saleh also volunteered to help in any investigation into the Qatari matter.

I am also willing to assist in any investigation about Qatar’s activities in the West, and their ambitions to influence US politics. I can be reached at: abdullahalsaleh@protonmail.com

..@Imamofpeace @MBA_AlThani_ @saifaalthani @A_AlAthbah — Abdullah Al Saleh | عبدالله الصالح (@abdullahalsaleh) November 26, 2019

Tawhidi tweeted his fear of Qatari reprisals against him personally, adding that he was placing all the evidence on a USB to be revealed should anything happen to him.

I’m not afraid of anything. Even death. But I have to make a wise and responsible decision and put it out there: If anything happens to me or my social media accounts then you know who is behind it. One tiny country and one female. Docs they fear are on a USB—that will surface.✊🏼 — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) November 26, 2019

Tawhidi claimed that Qatar hired a NY based lawyer to demand that Twitter delete his tweets and suspend his account. His Twitter account currently has over 600,000 followers.,

The Government of Qatar hired a NY based lawyer to demand that Twitter delete my tweets and suspend me for exposing their dirty deals in Congress and the mainstream media. The following is my/my lawyer’s response to Twitter, read for yourselves and see how dodgy Qatar operates. pic.twitter.com/2B59nqXWUf — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) November 26, 2019

The court deposition also claimed that Omar swore allegiance to Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a 2017 meeting with the Turkish president.

Bender also stated in his deposition that Qatar was paying journalists to discredit and smear Tawhidi.

The story was first reported by Donna Rachel Edmunds in the Jerusalem Post.

Bender’s deposition also implicated Jared Kushner, President Trump’s Jewish son-in-law.