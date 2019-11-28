“All the nations of the earth shall bless themselves by your descendants, because you have obeyed My command.” GENESIS 22:18 (The Israel Bible™)

After Avraham demonstrates his unwavering faith in Hashem with the binding of Yitzchak, the Lord repeats His original promise found in Sefer Bereishit (12:3), and assures Avraham that all the nations of the world will be blessed through him. When we look at the many contributions that the State of Israel makes to the entire world even beyond its spiritual message – such as its technological, agricultural and humanitarian innovations – we see that the State of Israel is a fulfillment of this biblical promise.Contemporary Israel has come to be known as the “Start-up Nation,” and there are actually more Israeli companies on the NASDAQ stock exchange than any foreign country besides China. Israel plays an outsized role in the global economy, proving this blessing’s efficacy.