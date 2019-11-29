Trump Makes Surprise Thanksgiving Visit to Troops in Afghanistan

On a surprise visit to Afghanistan, President Donald Trump thanked U.S. and Afghan troops for the work they are doing, saying the Taliban is seeking a peace deal because the militaries are “doing a great job.” “There’s nowhere I’d rather celebrate this Thanksgiving than right here with the toughest, strongest, best and bravest warriors on the face of the earth,” Trump said, standing in front of U.S. Army soldiers and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at Bagram Airfield. During his speech, Trump touted an increase in defense spending, the U.S. economy and the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.