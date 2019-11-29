Report: Germany to Completely Outlaw Hezbollah Next Week

You who dwell in Lebanon, Nestled among the cedars, How much grace will you have When pains come upon you, Travail as in childbirth! Jeremiah 22:23 (The Israel Bible™)

he German government is planning to ban all activity of Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah in the country, German daily Der Spiegel reported on Thursday.

Sources in the German foreign, interior and justice ministries told the news outlet that the ban could happen as early as next week. Such a move would put Hezbollah on the same level as terrorist groups such as Islamic State and the PKK Kurdish militia.

Following the ban, all activities of Hezbollah would be forbidden in the country, including the public display of the group’s flag.

The European Union has to date outlawed only the so-called military branch of Hezbollah, but not the entire group.