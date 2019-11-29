Nine of TIME’s Top 100 Inventions Come From the Holy Land

“I have called My stalwarts, My proudly exultant ones.” Isaiah 13:3 (The Israel Bible™)

TIME Magazine released its list of the top 100 inventions of 2019 last week and the tiny State of Israel was over-represented with nine Israeli-born innovations appearing on the list. TIME said it assembled the list by soliciting nominations from editors and correspondents from around the world. The list included everything new that is “making the world better, smarter and even a bit more fun..based on key factors, including originality, creativity, influence, ambition, and effectiveness.”

OrCam MyEye 2: Described as “talking glasses,” the artificial-­intelligence device attaches to the frame of any glasses and can identify faces and currency or read text and information from bar codes aloud. The device has already been used in Israeli elections to help blind and visually impaired citizens cast their ballots.

Nerivio is a device worn on the upper arm designed to help relieve migraines. It electrically stimulates the body’s own neural pathway for tamping down pain signals.

Watergen has a wide range of devices for literally creating drinking water out of thin air.

TytoHome is handheld device that measures vitals; examines lungs, ears, skin and throats with special adapters; and video­conferences with a doctor to monitor the metrics in real-time.

Temi is a robot that includes a touchscreen, voice controls and 16 different sensors that allow it to autonomously navigate around objects and people, as well as AI that enables it to learn the layout of your house and travel to any room you tell it to.

ECOncrete uses a technique known as bio­mimicry, relying on the shapes, textures and size of natural systems to dictate how the company builds its products.

­Eviation’s all-electric Alice, a nine-seater airplane.

ElliQ, a robotic companion created by Intuition Robotics, is trying to address the issue of loneliness and isolation among senior citizens.

Lemonade is an insurance company that allows unclaimed money from its renters' and homeowners' insurance policies to be given to charity. Policyholders to pick a charity they want to "Giveback" money to. Policyholders who pick the same charity form a group whose leftovers are pooled and donated at the end of the year. As of July, the 2019 Lemonade Giveback already totaled $631,540.17.

The list of “100 Best Inventions of 2019” appears in print in TIME’s December 2 / December 9 double issue on sale starting Friday, November 22.