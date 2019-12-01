Terrorist in Gaza Dies while Reportedly Preparing Rockets

He has dug a pit and deepened it, and will fall into the trap he made. His mischief will recoil upon his own head; his lawlessness will come down upon his skull. Psalms 7:16-17 (The Israel Bible™)

.The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that three people were injured during an “accidental explosion” in the northern Gaza Strip reports Palestine Now

Gaza’s Ministry of Health announced the death of 29-year-old Thaer al-Abdul Hamid, who died from “his wounds as he was shot” last Thursday in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip reports Gaza Time. But according to the blog Elder of Ziyon, al-Abdul Hamid died from an explosion “as he was apparently working on building some weapons, probably rockets.”

According to the report, Hamid was part of the Nidal al-Amoudi Brigades of the Fatah movement. This movement is led by Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

The ministry also announced the death of Raed Rafiq al-Sersawi, 30, from wounds that he sustained during the latest “aggression on the Gaza Strip on 13 November” without specifying the cause of death.

Meanwhile, in Judea and Samaria, Israeli soldiers identified 3 terrorists who threw Molotov cocktail at Jewish vehicles driving near the Arab village of Beit Awwa near Hebron.

The IDF forces responded by shooting at the terrorists, killing one. The 2 other terrorists throwing fire-bombs were arrested.