First Summit of Eurasian Jewry convenes in Kyiv

As east is far from west, so far has He removed our sins from us. Psalms 103:12 (The Israel Bible™)

On November 28, Jewish leaders from 32 countries of the Euro-Asian region gathered in the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, for the first Summit of Eurasian Jewry, which concludes today. The Summit was attended by President of the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress (EAJC), Dr. Michael Mirilashvili, President of the European Jewish Parliament and EAJC First Vice-President, Vadim Rabinovich, EAJC First Vice-President Temur Ben-Yehuda (Khikhinashvili), EAJC Vice-Presidents Alexander Levin, Victor Naishuller and Moshe Shvets, KKL-JNF Chairman Daniel Atar, Executive Director of the All-Ukrainian Jewish Congress, Joseph Axelrod, Director of “Nativ” Neta Briskin-Peleg, EAJC CEO, Haim Ben Yaakov, representatives of the World Jewish Congress, and other special guests.

EAJC President, Dr. Michael Mirilashvili, called on the Ukrainian authorities to move the embassy to Jerusalem: “Among the initiators of the draft resolution on the transfer of the Ukrainian Embassy to Jerusalem are 86 deputies of the Ukrainian parliament. Given their support, I urge you to back the adoption of this important resolution, which will definitely strengthen the friendship between our peoples and states.” During the meeting, which took place as part of the Summit, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Razumkov assured EAJC President, Dr. Michael Mirilashvili, he would study the issue further.

“The establishment of the Summit of Eurasian Jewry is a historic event that testifies to the unity and mutual responsibility of the Jewish people and is intended for the benefit of the Euro-Asian Jewish communities, including the development of educational and social projects in the region. This important Summit was made possible thanks to a strong partnership and fruitful cooperation of international organizations, such as the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress and the European Jewish Parliament,” said Vadim Rabinovich, president of the All-Ukrainian Jewish Congress.

Neta Briskin-Peleg, head of the “Nativ” organization (the Prime Minister’s Office liaison group for the FSU and Jewish diaspora affairs), noted: “The leaders of the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress have consistently supported the State of Israel. The position to support Aliya to Israel, adopted at the Summit, is a significant step in this direction. The Israeli leadership highly appreciates Congress’s dedication to the Jewish people and the State of Israel.” KKL-JNF Chairman Daniel Atar has announced a strategic partnership between KKL-JNF and EAJC.

The Summit participants adopted the Declaration of devotion and commitment to the Jewish people and the State of Israel, which states: “We believe in a strong and prosperous Jewish diaspora united around the ancient Jewish heritage and the State of Israel. This is the main inspiration behind our joint endeavors.”

The Summit of Eurasian Jewry adopted a resolution on strengthening the role of youth in preserving Jewish heritage and development of Jewish life in the Euro-Asian region, emphasizing the importance of new modern technologies, innovative initiatives, and a creative approach in working with Jewish youth, including the student community, and in educating a new generation of Jewish leaders in the Euro-Asian region. A unanimous resolution passed by the Summit called on the state leaders of the Euro-Asian region to take a clear stance against anti-Semitism and work toward preventing its further escalation in the region. The Summit also urged the Jewish leaders of the Euro-Asian region to join in a constructive dialogue on combating this reprehensible and dangerous phenomenon.

The Summit opened with the annual General Assembly of the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress (EAJC) followed by the first joint session of the EAJC and the European Jewish Parliament.