“And then Avraham buried his wife Sara in the cave of the field of Machpelah, facing Mamre—now Chevron—in the land of Canaan.” GENESIS 23:19 (The Israel Bible™)

The names of many Israeli cities have profound sigificance. According to a Midrash quoted by the Ramban, the Hebrew name for Hebron, ‘Chevron’ (חברון), is a contraction of the word chaver (חבר), ‘friend,’ and the word na-eh (נאה) ‘beloved.’ Thus, the very name of the city of Chevron alludes to its most famous resident Avraham, who was the first beloved friend of the Lord, as Hashem says in Sefer Yeshayahu (41:8), “Seed of Avraham My friend.”