Visit the birthplace of monotheism and the roots of Israel and the Jewish people – Hebron! In this video, you will view never-before-seen aerial footage of the Tomb of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs, hear exclusive testimony from one of the only living people to enter the actual Machpela Cave, and walk the same 4,500-year-old steps that the biblical Abraham ascended himself. Come visit the place where it all began!