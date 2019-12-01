Rabbi Beaten in London by Teenagers Shouting ‘Kill, ‘F*** Jews’

So Hashem banished him from the garden of Eden, to till the soil from which he was taken. Genesis 3:23 (The Israel Bible™)

A senior rabbi on a visit to the United Kingdom was severely beaten in London on Friday by two teenagers yelling anti-Semitic slurs. The rabbi, who has not yet been named, boarded a plane to Israel on Saturday night.

The rabbi was reportedly approached at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Friday in Amhurst Park by two teenagers described as black and wearing dark, hooded clothing. The teenagers allegedly shouted “Kill Jews” and “F*** Jews” and beat him, leaving him bleeding on the ground.

The incident, which took place during the Jewish Sabbath, when Orthodox Jews do not use telephones, has been reported to the police and Stamford Hill Shomrim, a volunteer Jewish neighborhood watch patrol.

On Dec. 8, regardless of religion, race or politics, Jews and non-Jews alike will gather in Parliament Square to declare that they stand together against anti-Semitism in the face of Jew-hatred in politics and mounting anti-Jewish hate crime.