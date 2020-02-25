“Hashem has made Himself known in Yehuda, His name is great in Yisrael” PSALMS 76:2 (The Israel Bible™)

This psalm is a song of praise to Hashem for saving the Nation of Israel from its enemies. Though it is unclear to which specific battle this psalm refers, contemporary author Amos Hakham points to the Septuagint, which adds the words “regarding the Assyrian” into the title of the psalm. This certainly refers to the battle recorded in Sefer Melachim II (18-19), which took place in the eighth century BCE between Sennacherib, king of Assyria, and the kingdom of Yehuda under the leadership of King Chizkiyahu. Assyria had conquered Mesopotamia and the ten tribes of Yisrael, dispersing them throughout his empire. Their emissaries stood at the gates of Yerushalayim and warned Chizkiyahu of impending doom. The prophet Yeshayahu assured the king that God would bring salvation to Yehuda and protect them from harm. Miraculously, Sennacherib’s army mysteriously died overnight and the Assyrians returned home without conquering Yerushalayim. This might explain the statement “Hashem has made Himself known in Yehuda,” since as a result of this incident, all kingdoms heard that Hashem battles on behalf of Yehuda and Yerushalayim. God is known to be in Yehuda.