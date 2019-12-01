Palestinians Display Their Hatred for the US in the Annual “Day of Rage” Violence

For the nation or the kingdom That does not serve you shall perish; Such nations shall be destroyed.” Isaiah 60:12 (The Israel Bible™)

In a recent ‘Day of Rage’, Palestinian anger was focused on U.S. leaders with a violent message that was impossible to misunderstand.

Thousands of Palestinians engaged in violent riots across Judea and Samaria last Tuesday. The riots were organized by the Palestinian Liberation Organization, formerly a terrorist organization but now a political party in the Palestinian Authority.

Though some media described the ‘Day of Rage’ as “peaceful protests”, Arabs threw rocks at IDF troops who responded with tear gas and rubber bullets. Dozens of Arabs were reportedly injured in clashes with the IDF with the Red Crescent reporting that 63 required first-aid treatment.

Schools, universities, and government offices were closed to allow people to participate in the riots. The PA Ministry of Education urged children to participate in the riots. Participants were observed burning U.S. and Israeli flags. Others were seen holding signs that called for President Trump to be impeached and for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to be imprisoned. At some locations, images of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Trump were burned in effigy, along with images of Netanyahu.

The Arabs claimed their rage at the U.S. came in the wake of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s announcement that Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria are “not per se inconsistent with international law. ” “The biased American policy toward Israel and the American support of the Israeli settlements and the Israeli ‘occupation’ leave us with only one option: To go back to resistance,” Mahmoud Aloul, an official with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah movement, told the crowd in Ramallah.

[Author’s note: the term ‘resistance’ refers to violent acts. Several waves of terrorism (intifada) targeting Israeli citizens were referred to by Palestinian leaders as ‘the resistance’. Hamas has also referred to rocket attacks targeting Israeli urban centers as ‘the resistance.]

Though the change in U.S. policy surely angered the Arabs, this is not the first time that rioting Arabs have burned or hung the U.S. president in effigy. This is a frequent form of expression for Palestinians in Judea and Samaria, as well as in Gaza.

The riots focused on the case of a PLO terrorist who was serving three life sentences for voluntary manslaughter and kidnapping, among other charges. The terrorist died from cancer on Tuesday before the riots. The PA had demanded his release so that he could die at home but Israel refused. He was convicted of killing Ilya Krivitz, a Jewish resident of the Homesh settlement, in 2001 and was involved in the killing of three Palestinians accused of collaborating with Israeli security forces, according to reports.