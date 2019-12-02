Miracle: Terrorists Shoot School up Bus full of Special Needs Children in Samaria, No Injuries

No weapon formed against you Shall succeed Isaiah 54:17 (The Israel Bible™)

Arab terrorists this morning in the Shomron opened fire at a school bus transporting Israeli special needs female high school students. Although the bus’ windshield sustained bullet holes, no injuries have been reported. Security forces are currently searching for the attackers.

This attack comes off the heels of a round of Israeli launched airstrikes against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip overnight on Friday. The strike was a response to a rocket fired from the coastal territory that landed in an open area of the Eshkol Regional Council.

According to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, the strikes targeted a Hamas military compound in the northern Gaza Strip.

Projectiles other than rockets were also fired from Gaza on Friday, triggering air raid sirens according to Ynet.

The attacks from Gaza followed the death of a 16-year-old Palestinian on Friday afternoon, who was allegedly shot by the IDF during a riot alongside the Gaza-Israel border.