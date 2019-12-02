Yazidi Sex Slave Girl Confronts Captured ISIS Terrorist Who Raped Her When She Was 14

Former Yazidi sex slave, 20-year-old Ashwaq Haji Hamid, requested an opportunity to confront the ISIS terrorist who raped violently and repeatedly when she was only 14-years old. Her rapist, Abu Humam is currently captured and being held by Iraqi forces.

“Abu Humam, look up,” she demanded of him while his head hung in shame. “Why did you do this to me? Why? Because I’m Yazidi?”

Fighting back the tears, Hamid continued: “I was 14 years old when you raped me,” she said, as her rapist refused to look up.

“Look up,” she demanded. “Do you have feelings? Do you have honor? I was 14 years old, as old as your daughter, your son, or your sister. You destroyed my life,” she told him.

“You robbed me of all my dreams. I was once held by ISIS, by you, but now you will feel the meaning of torment, torture, and loneliness. If you have any feelings, you would not have raped me when I was 14, the age of your son, the age of your daughter…”

See the entire exchange below: