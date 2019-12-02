Fatah admits it supported Hamas during intifada terror campaign

The angel of Hashem said to her further, “Behold, you are with child And shall bear a son; You shall call him Ishmael, For Hashem has paid heed to your suffering. He shall be a wild ass of a man; His hand against everyone, And everyone’s hand against him; He shall dwell alongside of all his kinsmen.” Genesis 16 11-12 (The Israel Bible™)

Jerusalem – December 1, 2019: Fatah has admitted it supported Hamas “with money, weapons, and political cover” during the time of Yasser Arafat.

In a recent video posted by Fatah on its official Facebook page, Abbas’ party boasted that “Fatah has led and will continue to lead the national project”, proudly claiming that it was “the first to fight in the second Intifada.” It bragged of Fatah’s terror accomplishments against “the Zionist enemy”, stating that “Fatah has sacrificed most of its leaders as Martyrs” and that “92% of prisoners (i.e., terrorists and murderers) are Fatah members, officers, and fighters and foremost among them heroic prisoner Marwan Barghouti.”

The video highlights Fatah’s central role in the Palestinian terror waves– the first intifada in which 200 Israelis were murdered – and the PA’s five-year terror campaign, the second intifada, in which more than 1,100 Israelis were murdered, mostly in suicide bombings.

Nan Jacques Zilberdik, senior analyst at PMW says: “While, politically, Fatah and Hamas are fierce enemies competing for political control, Fatah has admitted that they support Hamas and are terror-partners. Abbas’ Fatah has stressed this in the past, referring to the terror organizations Hamas and Islamic Jihad as its “brothers-in-arms” who are united by “One God, one homeland, one enemy, and one goal.”

In the past, Palestinian Media Watch has reported that Abbas has emphasized that Fatah and Hamas agree on all crucial issues. Speaking on official PA TV in 2009, Abbas said: “There is no disagreement between us [Fatah and Hamas]: About belief? None! About policy? None! About resistance? None!”