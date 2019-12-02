[Watch] Biden Speaks in Tongues: A ‘Preparation for Messiah’ says Rabbi

“Let his mind be altered from that of a man, And let him be given the mind of a beast, And let seven seasons pass over him.” Daniel 4:13 (The Israel Bible™)

One of the mysteries of the Democratic primaries is the surging support for former Vice-President Joe Biden despite his seemingly non-stop flow of gaffes. He has even made speeches in which he misidentified or forgot completely which state he was in. His anecdotes are frequently jumbled quagmires of inconsistencies.

In one rather embarrassing episode at a Town Hall in Las Vegas, Biden claimed to have the support of the only African American woman elected to the US Senate. His opponent in the debate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, assured him that there were several African American female senators and at least one (herself) did not support him.

Biden admits that he is prone to malaprops and forgetfulness, but dismisses this tendency as irrelevant.

“Any gaffe that I have made — and I’ve made gaffes just like any politician I know has — have been not about a substantive issue,” Biden said in an interview in September.

Contrary to this claim, some of his gaffes are substantive. At a campaign forum in August, he said that “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids,” before quickly adding, “Wealthy kids. Black kids. Asian kids.” And in a speech at the Iowa State Fair the same month, he said at the close of his speech “we choose truth over facts.”

Biden’s lack of mental acuity may be a result of age, though at 77, he is only four years older than President Trump, one year younger than his opponent Bernie Sanders, and seven years older than Elizabeth Warren. To make matters worse, his political career has been plagued by gaffes for decades. Even while campaigning as Barack Obama’s running mate, Biden was slammed for several racially insensitive comments he made to the media concerning Obama.

But nothing compares to his recent actions. Last Saturday, he was at a campaign rally in Iowa. His wife, Jill Biden, was speaking and he was standing behind her. Her speech became animated and she was waving her hands around when Joe leaned forward and began nibbling on her finger. No excuse was offered for bizarre behavior.

More questions were raised this week as a video from 2017 resurfaced showing Biden speaking in tongues, though the intelligible parts of the speech were just as troubling. Biden began by relating a dubious tale in which he was serving as the only lifeguard at a predominately black Delaware pool in the summer of 1962. In the alleged incident, he claims he narrowly avoided a razor-and-chain fight with a gang leader named Corn Pop.

At one point in the narrative, Biden seems to become confused and his speech trails off and the results were quite disturbing.

“I sit on the stand. I got hairy legs that turn blonde in the sun and the kids used to reach in the pool and rub my leg down and watch the hair come back up again, Biden said. “And I tell ya what the men, the guys I worked with down here, they were all guys at the time.”

“So I learned about roaches. I learned about kids jumping on my lap. And I love kids jumping on my lap. And I tell you what, the men are now all men. The guys I work with down here, and they’re all guys at the time, they’re all good men.”

Rabbi Yosef Berger, the rabbi of King David’s Tomb on Mount Zion, noted that God guides us all but leaders warrant a higher level of divine intervention.

Like channeled water is the mind of the king in Hashem‘s hand; He directs it to whatever He wishes. Proverbs 21:1

“This is not always for good,” Rabbi Berger told Breaking Israel News. “If a person wants to do evil, God will allow them. But it is not healthy to want to do evil. It may be that like King Nebuchadnezzar, God is unbalancing Biden’s mind.”

“It is significant that despite these public abnormalities, he still has supporters. But it is an essential stage in the Messiah that America should go through this.”

Rabbi Berger referred to a prediction he made after Trump’s election in 2016 based on Jewish sources.

“As the spiritual descendant of the Biblical nation of Edom, America has a very important role to play in the Messiah,” Rabbi Berger said three years ago. “But in order to be suited for that role, America has to be humbled.”

At the time, Rabbi Berger’s statements were ridiculed in the mainstream media. But three years later, they have proven true.

“In order to establish his kingdom, God has to create confusion, a situation in which the best plans laid by the most powerful people, comes to nothing. That was Trump’s role; to show that the best political plans meant nothing,” Rabbi Berger explained.

“But the US is now entering the next stage before Messiah. It is not enough to be confused, like the city of Shushan before Purim,” Rabbi Berger said. “Now, we have to see in front of our eyes that to put our faith in the rulers of America is simply insane because they are insane. This is a democracy. If the people are crazy, if they reject God, reject Israel, reject the Torah, they will raise up a leader who is quite literally the epitome of craziness.”

“God is making a joke out of the most powerful country in the world today. God is showing us in undeniable terms that to put our faith in another man, even a leader, is crazy,” Rabbi Berger said. “And this is necessary so that when the time for the true king comes, we will run to him in joy.”