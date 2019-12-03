Watch: Ilhan Omar Leads Catholic Church in Muslim Prayer

The golden vessels that had been taken out of the sanctuary of the House of Hashem in Yerushalayim were then brought, and the king, his nobles, his consorts, and his concubines drank from them. Daniel 5:3 (The Israel Bible™)

Ilhan Omar recently posted a bizarre video of herself reciting a Muslim prayer in front of the altar of a Catholic Church. Over 20 congressmen attended the event, as did a Muslim interfaith leader…who also has ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas.

On Thanksgiving, Ilhan Omar posted a video on Twitter with a video of her rat the pulpit in a Catholic church. In the video, Omar is reciting a Muslim prayer.

The video, recorded last January when Omar first took office, was at an “interfaith service” at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in the Washington D.C. area.

Omar posted the video with the heading:

“Alhamdullilah (Praise to Allah) for the opportunity to serve my constituents, to care for my children and have a wonderful love in my life.”

“This is a prayer a read on the start of Congress and feel grounded in its blessings.”

“Thank you all for standing with me and for our progressive movement!”

“There is a prayer in Islam that says, ‘Allah, put courage into my heart, and take away all that might hinder serving you,’” starts Omar. “Free my tongue to proclaim your goodness, that all may understand me.”

“Give me friends to advise and help me, that by working together our efforts may bear abundant fruit,” she continued. “And, above all, let me constantly remember that my actions are worthless unless they are guided by your hand.”

Alhamdullilah for the opportunity to serve my constituents, to care for my children and have a wonderful love in my life. This is a prayer a read on the start of Congress and feel grounded in its blessings. Thank you all for standing with me and for our progressive movement! pic.twitter.com/Npzemjz00Q — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 28, 2019

“Allah, may everything that I do start well and finish well. Sustain me with your power. And in your power, let me drive away (all falsehood, ensuring that truth may always triumph),” Omar concluded.

The prayer service was attended by over two dozen members of congress. Also in attendance was Azhar Azeez , president of the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA), who tweeted about the event.

Attended a Bipartisan Multi faith prayer service for 116th Congress at St Peter’s Catholic Church in DC with Rep Ilham Omar -MN, Raja Krishnamoorti-IL, Rep Donna Edna Shalala- FL, Speaker Nancy Pelosi- CA and over 2 dozen other members of Congress followed by celebration events. pic.twitter.com/ZqqrzFpSnE — Azhar Azeez (@ISNAVI) January 4, 2019

Omar’s short term in office has been marred by multiple scandals but most recently, she was named in a Florida trial as an operative of Qatar.

It should be noted that declassified FBI documents show that ISNA was identified as a Muslim Brotherhood front group as early as 1987 and several of its past presidents were convicted on terrorism-related charges in 2004. Azeez is also the senior director of Islamic Relief USA. Both ISNA and Islamic Relief USA have been accused by the U.S. and Israel of funding Hamas. Azeez, along with several other Muslim leaders, met with former President Barack Obama in 2015.

Azeez is a proponent of interfaith work and is a permanent guest of the Muslim-Jewish Advisory Council, an interfaith, bipartisan collaboration convened by the American Jewish Committee and the Islamic Society of North America. The council claims to fight hate crimes.