Congressman Dan Crenshaw Eviscerates Heckler Yelling “Israel Hates Christians”,

Republican Congressman took to Twitter after a protestor claimed that “Israel hates Christians”. Crenshaw said: “Alt-Right 2.0 gets destroyed. Again. Watch these guys actually claim that Israel “hates Christianity.” Their tactics aren’t very clever either: Ask the same questions over and over again, and then run to social media and claim they got “censored.”

Alt-Right 2.0 gets destroyed. Again. Watch these guys actually claim that Israel “hates Christianity.” Their tactics aren’t very clever either: Ask the same questions over and over again, and then run to social media and claim they got “censored.” pic.twitter.com/e49vQLuoiA — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) December 1, 2019