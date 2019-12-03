Two Gay Arabs Nearly Lynched to Death in Ramallah: LGBT Groups Silent (Warning: Violence)

Do not lie with a male as one lies with a woman; it is an abhorrence Leviticus 18:22 (The Israel Bible™)

Two gay Israeli Arabs went to Ramallah to get nose jobs. But local residents recognized them as active members of the LGBT community and beat them severely. They also stole NIS 50,000 ($14,384). Oddly, none of Israel’s LGBT groups have condemned the beatings and the event itself got virtually zero coverage in Israel’s mainstream media outlets. According to reports, the attackers are being hailed as heroes in Ramallah media outlets.

The Palestinian Authority has a history of hostility toward LGBT activities. Back in August, Breaking Israel News reported on an event hosted by the Arab gay group Al-Kaus was canceled by the PA claiming that it violated “traditional Palestinian values” and accused us of being “foreign agents.”

However, it has been widely reported that Yasser Arafat, the founder of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) was gay.