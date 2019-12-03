Erdoğan’s Top Adviser Calls for ‘Islamic Army for Palestine’: Threatens to Bomb Israel

O mortal, turn your face toward Gog of the land of Magog, the chief prince of Meshech and Tubal. Prophesy against him Ezekiel 38:2 (The Israel Bible™)

(December 3, 2019 / MEMRI) A senior adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said last week that it was “not possible” for the Islamic world to give up on Jerusalem, and called for the creation of an Islamic “army for Palestine.”

Retired Turkish general Adnan Tanriverdi, the founder of Turkish security firm SADAT International Defense Consulting and a chief adviser to Erdoğan, made the remarks during a speech at the “International Israel Ethnic Discrimination Conference: Dimensions, Applications, And Methods Of Struggle,” which took place on Nov. 29-30 at the Mariott Hotel in Istanbul.

In his speech, Tanriverdi “emphasized that it was not possible for the Islamic world to give up on Jerusalem,” and said that “Israel governed 85 percent of Palestinian land,” according to a report by Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Ajansi news agency.

“The Islamic world should prepare an army for Palestine from outside Palestine. Israel should know that if it bombs [Palestine] a bomb will fall on Tel Aviv as well,” said Tanriverdi according to the report.

