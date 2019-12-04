Leaked: Iran Targeting 21 American Military Bases with Missiles for “Greatest War”

“Men of Persia, Lud, and Put Were in your army, Your fighting men; They hung shields and helmets in your midst, They lent splendor to you” Ezekiel 27:10 (The Israel Bible™)

Iranian General Allahnoor Noorollahi, a top advisor to the commander of the IRGC Officers College, said during a speech on November 29, 2019 that 21 of the US bases in the region are targets for Iran’s missiles reports MEMRI. General Noorollahi claims that Iran has more powerful capabilities. He also added that Iran prepared for “the greatest war against the greatest enemy.”

He stressed that Iran’s enemy is the U.S and even recalled a speech made by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei whereby Khamenei threatened to destroy Israeli cities Haifa and Tel Aviv if Israel made any “mistake.” The address, which was broadcast on Bushehr TV , was delivered during an event marking 40 years since the creation of the Basij.

Allahnoor Noorollahi’s transcript is as follows: