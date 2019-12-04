Leaked: Iran Targeting 21 American Military Bases with Missiles for “Greatest War”

“Men of Persia, Lud, and Put Were in your army, Your fighting men; They hung shields and helmets in your midst, They lent splendor to you” Ezekiel 27:10 (The Israel Bible™)
Iranian General Allahnoor Noorollahi, a top advisor to the commander of the IRGC Officers College, said during a speech on November 29, 2019 that 21 of the US bases in the region are targets for Iran’s missiles reports MEMRI. General Noorollahi claims that Iran has more powerful capabilities. He also added that Iran prepared for “the greatest war against the greatest enemy.”
He stressed that Iran’s enemy is the U.S and even recalled a speech made by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei whereby Khamenei threatened to destroy Israeli cities Haifa and Tel Aviv if Israel made any “mistake.” The address, which was broadcast on Bushehr TV , was delivered during an event marking 40 years since the creation of the Basij.
Allahnoor Noorollahi’s transcript is as follows:
Iran is the world’s fourth [strongest] missile power after the U.S., Russia, and China. Unfortunately, some Gulf countries have become a military camp for our enemy. I must say this: 21 of their bases constitute targets for our missiles. NATO itself announced that Iran’s 110 missile bases and launching sites are capable of launching 20,000 missiles per day. This is what the enemy says. They only acknowledge part [of our capability]. When a country reveals not only its underground missile bases but also its missile “cities” to the enemy – this reflects readiness and capabilities. It means that we have capability to confront the greatest enemy. Brothers and sisters, I must conclude my speech, but I was given permission to say one more thing: By means of its defensive strategy, Islamic Iran has prepared itself for the greatest war against the greatest enemy.
Saudi Arabia and the region’s countries are neither on our level nor are they our enemies. Our enemy is the [country] that came to Kuwait and built six large bases there. This enemy knows that if it transgresses… We do not want to cause harm to our neighbors unless we are forced to. Our commander [Khamenei] said a few years ago at the tomb of Imam Reza [in Mashhad] – you remember that well – that if Israel dared to make any mistake, we would raze Haifa and Tel Aviv to the ground.