Historic: Nations Changing Previous Voting Patterns at UN in Favor of Israel

I will bless those who bless you Genesis 12:3 (The Israel Bible™)

Germany, Netherlands, Denmark, Austria change votes to oppose UN resolution funding a 16-member anti-Israeli agency called “Division for Palestinian Rights of the Secretariat” within the UN.

UN Watch’s Hillel Neuer took to Twitter saying that he “can’t remember the last time the EU split on any UNGA vote, nor when these countries voted No”

GOOD NEWS: Germany, Netherlands, Denmark, Austria change votes to oppose UN resolution funding a 16-member anti-Israeli propaganda agency within the UN. I can’t remember the last time the EU split on any UNGA vote, nor when these countries voted No. UN Watch pressure is working. https://t.co/JzdwSwZoeO — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) December 3, 2019

Although the resolution passed, the fact that countries Germany, the Czech Republic, Austria, Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, Greece, Lithuania, Netherlands, Romania, Slovakia all changed their voting patterns of voting against Israel is a noteworthy achievement. So much so that Israel’s foreign minister, Yisrael Katz, thanked the countries for veering away from their typical anti-Israel voting patterns saying:

“I thank Germany, the Czech Republic, Austria, Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, Greece, Lithuania, Netherlands, Romania, Slovakia, Brazil and Colombia, who have decided to change their voting pattern at the United Nations General Assembly and for the first time voted today against the resolution regarding the ‘Division for Palestinian Rights’ at the UN Secretariat. This body represents the structural discrimination against Israel in the UN arena and uses UN manpower and budgetary resources to promote a Palestinian narrative while simultaneously encouraging a distinctly anti-Israel agenda.

In another vote on Wednesday day, the UN [passed a resolution demanding that Israel withdraw from the Golan in a 91 – 9 – 65 vote. And although the resolution passed, it should be noted that Brazil switched its vote from a ‘Yes’ last year to a ‘No’ this year. Additionally, The UK, who is still struggling with their Brexit vote, defied EU consensus and voted ‘No’.