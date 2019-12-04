Rashida Tlaib Tries to Conflate U.S.-Mexico Border Situation with Gaza Strip

“Wicked deeds are an abomination to kings, For the throne is established by righteousness.” Proverbs 16:12 (The Israel Bible™)

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) over the weekend compared the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border to that of Gaza and Israel.

“Do you know what I saw at the border? I saw Gaza,” said Tlaib, the first Palestinian American woman in Congress, during her keynote address on Saturday at the American Muslims for Palestine conference in Chicago. “When you think about the border, you have to got to understand how interconnected the oppression in Palestine is with the oppression taking place at the border.”

She also said that she’s advocating for clean water in her Michigan district and “fighting for clean water in Gaza.”