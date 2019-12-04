REPORT: Trump and Netanyahu Finalize Pact to Be Military Allies in Gog and Magog

“After a long time you shall be summoned; in the distant future you shall march against the land [of a people] restored from the sword, gathered from the midst of many peoples—against the mountains of Yisrael, which have long lain desolate—[a people] liberated from the nations, and now all dwelling secure.” Ezekiel 38:8 (The Israel Bible™)

The White House announced that on Sunday night, U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the common threat from Iran. The discussion came at a key juncture; directly preceding a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in London that both leaders attended. Israel is not a NATO member but was granted Major non-NATO Ally status in 1989.

Debka File, an English language Israeli military intelligence news site, reported that the dialogue between Netanyahu and Trump was to finalize a military cooperation pact whose details were worked out during meetings between U.S. and Israeli generals in recent months.

If true, this military pact would be a landmark. Though the U.S. provides Israel with significant military aid and the two countries participate in joint military maneuvers, the two countries have never cooperated militarily and there is no known pact between the two countries in which they promise to actively support each other in a military engagement.

Trump has frequently questioned the current relevance of the 70-year-old NATO agreements and criticizes the disproportionate role the U.S. is required to take in monetizing the effort intended to combat the now-defunct Soviet Union. The presidential displeasure led to other NATO members pledging to substantially increase their military spending and commitments of military assets to the alliance.

But Netanyahu’s European grip is focused entirely on their support of Iran. On Sunday, Netanyahu released a video lambasting the six countries (Belgium, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden) that signed on to the INSTEX barter mechanism designed to circumvent US sanctions against trade with Iran by avoiding the use of the dollar.

“While the Iranian regime is killing its own people, European countries rush to support that very murderous regime,” Netanyahu said in the video.

Though Gog and Magog were mentioned in the Bible as specific individuals, the Prophets, most specifically Ezekiel, described them as leading many nations in the final pre-Messiah battle against Israel.

Netanyahu is frequently criticized for having an obsession with Iran and though his focus on Iran is probably based on geopolitical considerations, the Bible explicitly identifies Iran’s role in the War of Gog and Magog against Israel.

I will turn you around and put hooks in your jaws, and lead you out with all your army, horses, and horsemen, all of them clothed in splendor, a vast assembly, all of them with bucklers and shields, wielding swords. Among them shall be Persia, Nubia, and Put, everyone with shield and helmet; Ezekiel 38:4-5

Iran is the modern incarnation of Persia.

This anti-Israel alliance took on a new member last week when Iran announced it will for the first time be holding joint military maneuvers with Russia and China. The Mongols, an ethnic group that is the remnant of the Mongolian Empire, resides within regions of Russia, China, and North Korea. According to some reports, the Mongolian people claim Magog as their ancestor.

It should be noted that Netanyahu’s left-wing political rival, Benny Gantz who heads the Blue and White party, posted a tweet in which he said that his party will always oppose such a pact.

“Blue and White under my leadership will not support an international agreement that will limit Israel’s actions and the IDF’s ability to protect the country from the threats it faces,” tweeted Gantz. “I have deep respect for the strategic relationship with the US, our ally, with whom we share identical values and joint interests but there is a serious concern that a prime minister who is busy with himself will allow the hands of security forces to be tied, as opposed to the position expressed by the security establishment for decades.”