[WATCH] Palestinian Culture Minister Claims Bible is From “Lying Author”

Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) reported that in the past month, four “experts”, a professor in political science, an archaeologist, the Palestinian Authority Minister of Culture, and an author, all confirmed that Jews suddenly appeared in the region less than 70 years ago.
Riyad Al-Aileh, a Palestinian political science lecturer from Al-Azhar University, stated that Jews only came as ”invaders 70 years ago.”
“The Jews claim that they were in Palestine 2,000 years ago. If we look at the history we will see that they were not in Palestine in the past, but rather only as invaders less than 70 years ago. For these 70 years they have been invaders, like the Hyksos, the Byzantines, the Persians, and [British] colonialism. The Canaanite Palestinian people has since succeeded in defeating those invaders and continue [to live] in this land.” [Official PA TV, The Supreme Authority, Nov. 6, 2019]
Abir Zayyad, an archaeologist and member of Fatah’s (PLO) Jerusalem branch, claimed that “no archaeological evidence” of Jews in Palestine has been found.
“We have no archaeological evidence of the presence of the children of Israel in Palestine in this historical period 3,000 years ago, neither in Jerusalem, nor in all of Palestine.” [Official PA TV, Jerusalem: The Scent of History, Nov. 7, 2019]
Palestinian author Haidar Massad stated that “the children of Israel were never in Palestine.”
“I wrote a novel called The Palace that was published in 2019. This novel… is about the falsification of the historical geography in the Zionist and Talmudic (i.e., Jewish) narrative… The reader can establish… that in this land, Palestine, which has always been Arab – the children of Israel were never there.” [Official PA TV, Palestine This Morning, Oct. 6, 2019]
In September, PA Minister of Culture Atef Abu Saif attributed the “myth” of Jewish history was written by a “lying author.”
“Our struggle is with this State [of Israel] that came out of nowhere, without a history and without geography, stole our land, and wants to put an end to our existence… There is a lying author who wrote a story about his false presence on this land, and then comes and wants to realize his tale. There is nothing in history that proves this presence. They have not found one stone… [Israel knows] that they have no connection to this city [Jerusalem], that they have no connection to this history, and that they have no connection to the geography, just as they have no connection to the future… If Israel celebrated the lie of ‘3,000 years [of Jewish history] in Jerusalem,’ we have 7,000 years in Jerusalem – so what? We Canaanites are the first ones who built Jebus more than 6,000 years ago. And perhaps we need no celebrations because it is natural that we are here. Those who celebrate are foreigners.” [Official PA TV, Palestine This Morning, Aug. 26, 2019]