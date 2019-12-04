[WATCH] Palestinian Culture Minister Claims Bible is From “Lying Author”

“They encircle me with words of hate; they attack me without cause.” Psalms 109:3 (The Israel Bible™)

Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) reported that in the past month, four “experts”, a professor in political science, an archaeologist, the Palestinian Authority Minister of Culture, and an author, all confirmed that Jews suddenly appeared in the region less than 70 years ago.

Riyad Al-Aileh, a Palestinian political science lecturer from Al-Azhar University, stated that Jews only came as ”invaders 70 years ago.”

“The Jews claim that they were in Palestine 2,000 years ago. If we look at the history we will see that they were not in Palestine in the past, but rather only as invaders less than 70 years ago. For these 70 years they have been invaders, like the Hyksos, the Byzantines, the Persians, and [British] colonialism. The Canaanite Palestinian people has since succeeded in defeating those invaders and continue [to live] in this land.” [Official PA TV, The Supreme Authority, Nov. 6, 2019]

Abir Zayyad, an archaeologist and member of Fatah’s (PLO) Jerusalem branch, claimed that “no archaeological evidence” of Jews in Palestine has been found.

“We have no archaeological evidence of the presence of the children of Israel in Palestine in this historical period 3,000 years ago, neither in Jerusalem, nor in all of Palestine.” [Official PA TV, Jerusalem: The Scent of History, Nov. 7, 2019]



Palestinian author Haidar Massad stated that “the children of Israel were never in Palestine.”

“I wrote a novel called The Palace that was published in 2019. This novel… is about the falsification of the historical geography in the Zionist and Talmudic (i.e., Jewish) narrative… The reader can establish… that in this land, Palestine, which has always been Arab – the children of Israel were never there.” [Official PA TV, Palestine This Morning, Oct. 6, 2019]

In September, PA Minister of Culture Atef Abu Saif attributed the “myth” of Jewish history was written by a “lying author.”