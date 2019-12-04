French Parliament Declares: “Anti-Zionism is Anti-Semitism”

“And all the nations shall account you happy, for you shall be the most desired of lands—said the lord of Hosts.” Malachi 3:12 (The Israel Bible™)

France’s National Assembly in Paris on Tuesday passed a nonbinding resolution that stated that anti-Zionism is anti-Semitism and called on countries to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of anti-Semitism.

The final vote tally in the lower chamber was 154-72.

“For some years now, France, the whole of Europe, but also almost all Western democracies are facing a rise in antisemitism,” states the resolution, which was proposed by Sylvain Maillard, chair of the assembly’s Antisemitism Study Group. “Anti-Zionist acts can at times hide antisemitic realities. Hate toward Israel due to its perception as a Jewish collective is akin to hatred toward the entire Jewish community.”

According to the IHRA definition, “anti-Semitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of anti-Semitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”