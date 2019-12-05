NY: Mysterious Fire Engulfs House of Anti-Israel Cult

The people took to complaining bitterly before Hashem. Hashem heard and was incensed: a fire of Hashem broke out against them, ravaging the outskirts of the camp. Numbers 11:1 (The Israel Bible™)

Right after Ultra-orthodox anti-Israel leader Rabbi Dovid Feldman told Iran’s Press TV that Israel uses Judaism to justify its “crimes” against Palestinians”, a house that his cult uses mysteriously burned down.

A house in Monsey, NY that was managed by a leader of the radical anti-Israel Neturei Karta movement burned down in a mysterious fire on Wednesday, Arutz 7 reported.

The fire broke out at approximately 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday morning at 15 Old Nyack Turnpike. The fire department was called in to extinguish the blaze soon afterward.

Today in the same day when Bnei Yoel had a massive fire, head of Netura Karta Mosha ber Beck’s house in Monsey Burned down.#SomethingGoingOn pic.twitter.com/W7HhPbEy3s — Heimishe Media (@HeimisheMedia) December 5, 2019

According to reports, one person was asleep in the house prior to the blaze. However, the building was immediately evacuated without any injuries with the exception of one fireman according to Yeshiva World News.

The structure was owned and operated by Yeshivas Bais Yehudi, a group that is affiliated with the Neturei Karta cult. It is listed as being operated by one of their leaders, Rabbi Dovid Feldman.

Monsey Fire Chief Andrew Schlissel said that the building was kept in “very poor” condition as boxes of anti-Israeli literature were strewn across the floors and hallways of the house, making it hard for firemen to fight the fire inside.

“The general conditions of this house were very poor,” Schlissel explained. “The hallways were filled with boxes and very narrow. It was difficult for us to get through to fight the fire” he added.

The fire left the building completely decimated.

Back in 2007, another building operated by the same group was also destroyed in a blaze, which Neturei Karta blamed on arsonists trying to “stifle the opposition to Zionism”.

Earlier this week, Breaking Israel News reported on another story involving Neturei Karta whereby members of the group addressed a crown in Ramallah and were shouted down by anti-Israel secular Jews.

Neturei Karta is affiliated with the Satmar movement. On the same day, another major fire broke out in Kiryat Joel, New York – another Satmar stronghold. In the video below, Dovid Feldman can be seen bashing Israel in an interview to Iran’s {ress TV.