When is the redemption supposed to happen? What is the battle of Gog Umagog (Armageddon)? What are the effects of technology on the Jewish soul? Although some scholars believed that G-d has set aside a specific date for the coming of the messiah, most authorities suggest that the conduct of mankind will determine the time of the coming of the messiah. Rabbi Anava with intriguing insights on the messiah & the redemption.