Warren Promises To Wear Pro-Abortion Scarf When Sworn In as President

Democratic 2020 candidate Elizabeth Warren loves abortions, and wants everyone to know that.

That’s why when the Massachusetts senator was asked in a town hall meeting in Iowa what her “plans are to make reproductive health care accessible to all women, no matter their economic status and/or racial background?”

Warren boisterously replied: “Oh that’s fabulous! Okay. So, can I do a small pitch to start?”

At that point, Warren began talking about how she went to Trump’s inauguration saying:

“I come from a witnessing tradition. This is a part of the transfer of power in our government. But it was important to me what I wore, I’ll tell you what I wore. I wore my scarf that has in big letters on it, embroidered, Planned Parenthood.”

Warren then pumped her fist into the air while the crowd cheered (“Yeah, abortion!”).”

She added that following Trump’s inauguration, the Massachusetts senator went to the Women’s March adding:

“I spoke and I wore my pink Planned Parenthood scarf. Now that’s two. So here’s my plan for number three. I’m gonna be wearing that scarf when I’m sworn in as president of the United States.”

This was the same speech in which Warren vowed to do away with the electoral college.

“My goal is to get elected — but I plan to be the last American president to be elected by the Electoral College. I want my second term to be elected by direct vote. I want to get rid of it. I just think this is how a democracy should work. Call me old-fashioned, but I think the person who gets the most votes should win.”

Last month, Breaking Israel News reported on a tweet whereby Warren vowed to fight corruption in Israeli politics.

