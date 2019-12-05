“Blessed is His glorious name forever; His glory fills the whole world. Amen and Amen.” PSALMS 72:19 (The Israel Bible™)

The word amen is used in the Bible to connote agreement, faithfulness and certainty. It is often translated as “so be it.” Amen is one of the most common examples of an English word that comes from biblical Hebrew. According to the movement of Edenics, which believes that English is a derivative of biblical Hebrew, the English word amenable, which means “willing to believe and submit,” is also a direct offshoot of the word Hebrew word amen. In Hebrew, amen (אמן) shares a root with the word emunah (אמונה), which means ‘faith’ or ‘trust’. The word emunah is used to describe eternal belief and great confidence in Hashem. The Talmud (Shabbat 119b) teaches that the three Hebrew letters of the word amen (א-מ-נ) also stand for אל מלך נאמן (el melech ne’eman), which means ‘God is a trustworthy king.’ 20th-century American Rabbi David Stavsky pointed out in his book of sermons that every time we say the word amen, we are not only affirming our agreement, but we are actually saying “I trust in you, God.”