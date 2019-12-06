State Department: Iran Killed an Estimated 1,000 Protestors

“Men of Persia, Lud, and Put Were in your army, Your fighting men; They hung shields and helmets in your midst, They lent splendor to you.” Ezekiel 27:10 (The Israel Bible™)

The latest mass Iranian protests have killed as many as 1,000 citizens, including at least 12 children, said U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook on Thursday.

“This is the worst political crisis the regime has faced in its 40 years,” he told reporters at the U.S. State Department.

“Look, they even jail and murder environmentalists when they organize like the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation,” added Hook about the regime.

He mentioned that the State Department received tips, including videos, from 32,000 people that demonstrates the brutality behind the Islamic Republic’s crackdown of the protests, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shooting demonstrators with bullets from machine guns, followed by loading bodies onto trucks.