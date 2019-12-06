Pelosi: Doesn’t Hate Trump Because She is a Catholic

After initiating an impeachment based on no evidence, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was challenged by a reporter who suggested the ongoing persecution of the president is motivated by emotions rather than actual crimes or misdemeanors. When asked, “Do you hate the president?” she responded, “I don’t hate anybody…As a Catholic, I resent your using the word hate in a sentence that addresses me. I don’t hate anyone…So, don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.”

