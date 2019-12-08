Trump Follows Genesis 12:3: Asks God to Bless Israel, Gets Blessed Right Back in Song [WATCH]

I will bless those who bless you And curse him that curses you; And all the families of the earth Shall bless themselves by you.” Genesis 12:3 (The Israel Bible™)

U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the Israeli American Council National Summit in Florida on Saturday night. The event, attended by hundreds, was hosted by billionaire Sheldon Adelson Miriam Adelson who appeared onstage alongside the president, praising him by noting he “has already gone down in the annals of Jewish history, and that is before he’s even completed his first term in office.”

The billionaire Adelsons donated $30 million to Trump’s campaign in the final months of the 2016 race and an additional $100 million to the Republican Party for last November’s congressional elections.

The crowd clearly shared Adelson’s political affiliations, many of them wearing the distinctive red MAGA hats and greeting the president with chants of “Four more years.”

Miriam Adelson, an Israeli physician, noted that “Israeli interests are U.S. interests,” referring to the “common destiny.”

“The red white and blue looks terrific flying alongside the blue and white. Star and stripes next to the star of David. Dr. Adelson enthused. “America stands tallest when it stands with its true friends and allies.”

Trump began by recounting his unprecedented support for Israel to date, including his historic recognition of Jerusalem as the eternal capital of Israel, recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan, a decision he claimed was surprisingly easy after discussing it with US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.

“Fifty-two years and I go bing, and it’s done,” Trump said.

The US president added: “We have to get the people of our country – of this country to love Israel more” to a raucous audience of Israeli ex-pats.

Most recently, the State Department’s return to the U.S. policy recognizing that it is legal by international law for Jews to live in Judea and Samaria.

The president’s speech contained some uncomfortable truths, pointing out that support for Israel among American Jews is not nearly strong enough.

“We have to get the people of our country, of this country, to love Israel more, I have to tell you that. We have to do it. We have to get them to love Israel more,” Trump said, to some applause. “Because you have Jewish people that are great people — they don’t love Israel enough.”

“You have to vote for me, you have no choice,” Trump said. “You’re not going to vote for Pocahontas, I can tell you that,” referring to Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts who is currently running for the Democratic candidacy. Warren is campaigning on a socio-economic platform that would drastically increase taxation for all Americans.

“You’re not going to vote for the wealth tax,” Trump continued. “Let’s take 100 percent of your wealth away. No, no. Even if you don’t like me — and some of you don’t, some of you I don’t like at all actually — and you’re going to be my biggest supporters because you’ll be out of business in about 15 minutes.”

Ironically, Trump was criticized for this part of his speech by Jewish Democrats who claimed he was being anti-Semitic.

Hahaha Jews won’t vote for the candidate who wants a wealth tax because Jews are all about wealth get it lolol it’s funny because it’s an old trope often used to justify violent discrimination lmao https://t.co/NniIEepQL0 — Emily Tamkin (@emilyctamkin) December 8, 2019

It is interesting to note that the Democratic Majority for Israel supported Democratic Congressmen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib after they made blatantly anti-Semitic comments and support the Boycott Divestment Sanctions Movement.

Former President Barack Obama received more than 70 percent of the Jewish vote in both of his successful campaigns, a point Trump lamented.

“So many of you voted for people in the last administration,” he said, “Someday you’ll have to explain that to me because I don’t think they liked Israel too much.”

“After eight years of which our alliance was undermined and neglected, I am happy to report the United States-Israeli relationship is stronger now than ever before,” Trump said.

At the end of his speech, the president invoked the name of God several times, asking for God to bless the military, the veterans, and most notably, Israel.

In an immediate manifestation of Genesis 12:3, Trump’s blessing of the Children of Abraham was returned in kind. After his speech, the Shalva band, a popular Israeli religious singing group composed of artists with special needs, sang “God Bless America”.

After the moving rendition of the American patriotic classic, two of the band members with Downs’ Syndrome ran to the president and gave him enthusiastic hugs.

The Israeli-American Council (IAC) is an American nonprofit organization founded in 2007 that represents and serves more than 250,000 Israeli-Americans across the country.