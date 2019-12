Meir Kay had the opportunity to attend my first Kinus Hashluchim, over 5,000 Rabbis from around the world come together to get inspired, shared experiences, reconnect and refuel to head back into the world and spread more light and love to their communities around the world It’s an incredible operation and one that he’s grateful to have witnessed. It was an inspirational evening filled with stories, insights and of course dancing! This Vlog was filmed on his iPhone 11 pro