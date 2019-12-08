Tehran to Unveil new Generation of Centrifuges, says Iranian Nuclear Official

“Men of Persia, Lud, and Put Were in your army, Your fighting men; They hung shields and helmets in your midst, They lent splendor to you” Ezekiel 27:10 (The Israel Bible™)

The deputy head of Iran’s nuclear agency said on Saturday that the Islamic Republic is going to unveil a new generation of uranium enrichment centrifuges, Reuters reported on Sunday.

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran deputy chief Ali Asghar Zarean said on Iranian State TV that “in the near future we will unveil a new generation of centrifuges that are domestically made.”

Iran said in September it was seeking ways to speed up uranium enrichment, as part of its reduced compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, the report noted.

Separately, a senior U.S. administration official was quoted by Reuters on Saturday as saying that there is hope that the release of U.S. citizen Xiyue Wang by Iran would lead to the freeing of other American prisoners.

“This should be viewed as a hopeful sign by the other families. I’m hopeful that the release of Mr. Wang is a sign that the Iranians are realizing that the practice of hostage-taking diplomacy really should come to an end if Iran wants to rejoin the international community.”