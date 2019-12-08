Netanyahu: All Jewish Communities in Judea-Samaria will be Part of Israel

During his reign, Hiel the Beit Elite fortified Yericho. He laid its foundations at the cost of Aviram his first-born, and set its gates in place at the cost of Segub his youngest, in accordance with the words that Hashem had spoken through Yehoshua son of Nun. I Kings 16:34 (The Israel Bible™)

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu spoke at the Makor Rishon Economic, Society and Innovation Conference in Jerusalem on Sunday where he reiterated his desire to annex the Jordan Valley. During the conference, Netanyahu told the audience:

“The second opportunity is to finally determine our eastern border, to apply Israeli law on the Jordan Valley and to do so with international recognition, i.e. American recognition. It is not wise just to annex, even though this is an important step which, to my regret, is impossible for a transitional government. For a future government, of whatever kind, it is possible. This is a legal restriction. However, it is not enough.

Regarding Judea and Samaria, the Israeli premier seeks to integrate all Jewish communities into greater Israel saying:

“Just as I wanted American recognition for our sovereignty over the Golan Heights, I want American recognition for our sovereignty over the Jordan Valley. This is important. It has been said that we did not formally discuss the plan; true, it has not yet come up. But the subject has been discussed. I have raised it with Secretary of State Pompeo and I intend to raise it before the Trump administration. The time has come to apply Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and to also arrange the status of all Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, those within the blocs and those not within the blocs. They will be part of the State of Israel.”

Reaffirming his commitment to Judea and Samaria, Netanyahu spoke of the foreign diplomatic pressure that was exerted upon him saying: