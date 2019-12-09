Terror Roundup: Two Separate Stabbing Attempts in Hebron

The angel of Hashem said to her further, “Behold, you are with child And shall bear a son; You shall call him Ishmael, For Hashem has paid heed to your suffering. He shall be a wild ass of a man; His hand against everyone, And everyone’s hand against him; He shall dwell alongside of all his kinsmen.” Genesis 16 11-12 (The Israel Bible™)

Two separate attempted stabbings took place yesterday in the ancient city of Hebron. At 8:00 AM on Sunday, a female terrorist wielded a knife and a screwdriver at border police yelling “you deserve to die!”. She was immediately subdued and arrested.

Later that same day at 5:30 PM, another terrorist drew a knife at, again, the border police outside the Tomb of the Patriarchs and was also subdued and arrested.

Other terror-related incidents that took place in Israel yesterday included a rabbi who was pulled out of his vehicle and beaten by Arabs in front of his kids in the central city of Lod.

Plus, 5 terrorists were arrested for illegal possession of firearms.

Rocks were thrown by Arabs at Israeli vehicles on highway 443, at a bus near Hawara in Samaria, near Sinjil which is north of Ramallah, Mount Hebron (broken windshield), and on the Gush Etzion-Jerusalem road in the Judean region.