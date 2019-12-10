Watch: IDF Soldier Takes Us on a Tour of His Living Quarters Donated by People Like You

I prophesied as He commanded me. The breath entered them, and they came to life and stood up on their feet, a vast military. Ezekiel 37:10 (The Israel Bible™)

Ben Rappaport, an IDF lone combat soldier takes us on a virtual tour of his beautiful apartment that was sponsored by donations to the Yahad – United for Israeli’s Soldiers organization.

This incredible organization collects funds to provide Israel’s brave warriors with top living accommodations when returning from battling God’s enemies in Gaza, Hebron and the Lebanese border.

It’s important to remember that on his tour of duty in Judea and Samaria, Ben sleeps in tents while lying in ambush. These types of situations cause the troops to suffer from the blistering cold in the winter and scorching heat in the summer. But once he gets a little R&R, Ben can go back to his ultra-comfortable, centrally located Jerusalem apartment.

See the tour of Ben’s apartment in the video below:

Remember, this beautiful apartment needs to be maintained. It needs to be fully stocked with food so that when soldiers like Ben come home, they can eat. Additionally, rent, utilities, electricity, and water all cost money. But that’s where you come in.

That’s because Yahad relies on donations from people like you to ensure that these brave troops receive the accommodations that they deserve. Additionally, more and more lone soldiers are drafted into to the IDF each year. This means that Yahad will somehow have to find a way to cough up the cash to keep up with the demand and rent out even more apartments for the protectors of God’s land.

Now is your chance to do your part. Donate to Yahad today. Give IDF warriors that extra ounce of support from the nations who appreciate their service.