Israel Marathon Champion Refuses to Complete in Olympics 2020 as Race Falls on Sabbath

He rested on the seventh day; therefore Hashem blessed the Shabbat day and hallowed it. Exodus 20:11 (The Israel Bible™)

Israel’s marathon champion, Bracha “Beatie” Deutsch expressed her outrage upon realizing that the marathon of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was scheduled on Shabat (the Sabbath). Deutsch is a religious Jew. Competing on the Sabbath is forbidden in accordance with the holy day’s spirit – especially on the professional level as working is strictly forbidden for Jews on the day of rest. The athlete is a mother of five and competes with a long skirt and head-covering for religious modesty reasons.

Although she hasn’t yet qualified for the Olympics as the trials have yet to take place, Deutsch has already broken records in a number of international track competitions and marathons.

The Israeli Olympic Committee is trying to get the venue to change to Sunday, and if not, Israel’s hope for a Gold Medal by a Haredi mother of 5 will just not happen.

Deutsch took to Instagram to express her outrage saying: