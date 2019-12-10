British Labour Party who Might Win Elections on Thursday, Aligned With Angel of Darkness says Rabbi

“For, lo, Thine enemies are in an uproar; and they that hate Thee have lifted up the head.” Psalms 83:3 (The Israel Bible™)

Though British voters are mostly concerned with the issue of Brexit and their country’s membership in the European Union (EU), the concerns surrounding claims of anti-Semitism in Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party are the focus of intense concern. These issues will all come to a head after the election on Thursday.

If the claims are true, they are indeed cause for alarm. Recent polls predict Boris Johnson will be the next prime minister at the head of the Conservatives with 43 percent of the vote. But the same polls see ant-Brexit Labour as becoming the second largest party with 33 percent of the vote, which, in the parliamentary system, is not a substantial majority.

Corbyn was elected Labour leader in 2015 and the party’s membership increased sharply under his increasingly left-wing leadership characterized by increasingly socialized policies. Allegations of anti-Semitism have plagued him and his party for some time.

Tazpit reported two days ago that the “We support Jeremy Corbyn” Facebook page, with some 72,000 followers, is managed by Walid Abu Rouk, a resident of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip. Though no longer listed as a manager of the page, Abu Rouk remains connected to Labour Party activists. In the exclusive report, Tazpit interviewed several sources who claimed Abu Rouk is an important link in Hamas’ English-language propaganda system and that he operates under Hamas’ guidance.

This connection to Hamas is consistent with statements made by Corbyn in the past. In During a meeting in parliament in 2009, Corbyn referred to Hamas and Hezbollah his “friends.”

“The idea that an organization that is dedicated towards the good of the Palestinian people and bringing about long-term peace and social justice and political justice in the whole region should be labeled as a terrorist organization by the British government is really a big, big historical mistake,” Corbyn said in the address.

The Simon Weisenthal Center (SWC), a Jewish human rights organization, announced on Saturday that Corby’ns Labour party was the year’s worst global anti-Semitic incident.

“In a year awash with anti-Semitism on both sides of the Atlantic, no one has done more to mainstream anti-Semitism” in a democratic country than the U.K.’s Labour Party under Corbyn’s leadership, the Simon Wiesenthal Center wrote in a list of “2019 top ten worst anti-Semitic incidents.”

The SWC listing was significant as it placed Corbyn above John Earnest, a white supremacist gunman accused of opening fire inside the Poway synagogue in California in April, killing one.

The Labour Party under Corbyn has consistently appeared on the SWC list. Labour appeared in second place in 2016 just behind the Obama administration from abstaining from vetoing a UN resolution declaring Jews residing in Judea and Samaria as being in contravention of international law. In 2017, Labour anti-Semitism placed 10th and in 2018, Corbyn was personally listed in fourth place.

A report concerning anti-Semitism in the party was compiled by seventy serving and former Labour party officials who form the Jewish Labour Movement (JLM). The report, published in the Financial Times, was submitted to the Equality and Human Rights Commission, Britain’s human rights watchdog, last week. In the report, one Labour member listed “22 examples of antisemitic abuse which have been directed at him at various CLP meetings. Examples of these include being called ‘a Tory Jew’, ‘a child killer’, ‘Zio scum’, being told that ‘[he’s] good with money’, ‘to shut the f*** up Jew’, ‘that Hitler was right’ and being

The JLM claimed anti-Semitic behavior had become “rife” to the point where Labour was now “institutionally anti-Semitic.”

The JLM also criticized the manner in which claims of anti-Semitism are handled by the party.

Rabbi Mattityahu Glazerson, an expert in Torah codes who has written over 30 books on the subject, noted the spiritual alignment of the left-wing Labour Party.

“The left-wing does not want the world to be led by God,” Rabbi Glazerson said. “They talk about nature and science but they never talk about divine providence. They don’t want the Bible to be even considered as a valid source. They say they want to fix the world but they don’t accept that God created the world. They think they can run the world; socially, politically, and through science.”

The word smole (שמאל; left) has a hidden connotation in Hebrew connecting it to ‘Samael’, the main archangel of death. The rabbi explained that in Kabbalah (Jewish mysticism), the letters sin (ש) and samech (ס) are interchangeable. This exchange of letters makes the word smole (שמאל) (‘left’) identical to the name Samael (סמאל).

Samael literally means ‘the drug of God’, or, as it is explained in the Zohar, the poison of God. In the Talmud, Samael is described as the angel of death and commander of a legion of two million angels.

The Yalkut Shimoni, a compilation of rabbinic commentaries on the Bible believed to have been composed in the 13th century, identified Samael as the angel of Esav (Esau) that fought with Jacob, bestowing upon him the name ‘Israel’. Samael became the angel of the nation of Edom, according to Rabbinic literature, which became Rome.

“There is a great change taking place now in Edom,” Rabbi Glazerson said. “For 2,000 years, all of Christianity was set against the Jews. This was Esau rejecting Jacob’s claim to the blessing and the covenant. But according to prophecy, in the end-of-days, Esau will agree to the blessing of Jacob. It is Esau who will restore the crown of Messiah to Israel.”

The left-wing connection to the world of Islam, as seen in Corbyn’s connections with terrorist organizations that do not seem to share his liberal values.

“Just as unprecedented as Christianity bonding with Judaism is the bond between some of Edom and Ishmael,” Rabbi Glazerson explained. “For centuries, European Christianity was at war with Islam and Ishmael. It seems very unusual that you have a British leader aligning with Ishmael.”

“This happened with Obama, who, as a person, brought together Islam and Christianity. The gematria of his name is 356, Edom and Ishmael.”

The rabbi explained that the gematria (Hebrew numerology) of Barack Hussein Obama (ברק חוסיין אובאמה) equals 501, which is equal to the gematria of Ishmael (ישמעאלים) and Edom (אדום). It is interesting to note that this is also the gematria of ‘cursed is Haman’ (ארור המן).

“But Ishmael and the evil and unrepentant part of Esau can only come together in the end of days,” Rabbi Gazerson said.

He explained the disturbing value shared by the world of Ishmael and unrepentant Esau; an agenda of death.

“Anything that lessens life in the world is against Torah and against Moshiach as per the contractive nature of the left side of din (דין; judgment),” Rabbi Glazerson said. “The left-wing promotes these things, like abortion, homosexuality, and euthanasia. They condemn the IDF in its battle against groups that openly call for death. The left claims they are doing it out of love and caring, but it is really because they draw their essence from the left side.”

“This attachment to lifelessness has to be overcome for the Moshiach to come,” Rabbi Glazerson said. “The Moshiach will bring t’chiyat ha’matim, (resurrection of the dead), a miraculous increase of life.”

Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth, published an article on Tuesday in The Times in which he questioned the future of Jews in his country.

“The question I am now most frequently asked is: What will become of Jews and Judaism in Britain if the Labour Party forms the next government? This anxiety is justified,” Mirvis wrote. “It is a failure to see this as a human problem rather than a political one. It is a failure of culture. It is a failure of leadership. A new poison – sanctioned from the top – has taken root in the Labour Party.”

The rabbi’s assessment seems to be accurate as a poll conducted for The Jewish Chronicle in 2018 concluded that almost 40 percent of British Jews would “seriously consider emigrating” if Corbyn becomes prime minister.