On Temple Mount, a Muslim “Holy Site”: Waqf Guard Calls Rabbi “Son of 1,000 Whores” [Watch]

A spirit carried me into the inner court, and lo, the Presence of Hashem filled the Temple Ezekiel 43:5 (The Israel Bible™)

A heated exchange of words took place between Jewish pilgrims on the Temple Mount and a Waqf guard. The Waqf guards have assumed custodial management over the Temple Mount. In the video, the Waqf agent calls former MK Yehuda Glick a “son of a dog and a son of a thousand whores.” Ironically, the Muslims consider the Temple Mount to be their “third holiest site”, hardly appropriate language for such a location.