Iranian General Claims Israel Used Technology to Create Traffic Jams During Protests

He also noted that shutting down the Internet as the Iranian government did during the recent demonstrations can potentially harm that country and that a national intranet would enable the government to provide services while keeping Iran safe. In addition, he said that Israeli tools influence events in Iran. He gave the example of the Israeli-made GPS navigation app Waze, which he claimed directed people to highways during the recent demonstrations in order to cause traffic jams and so that people could be “held hostage” and forced to protest.